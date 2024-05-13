Two Civilians Killed In Russian Shelling Of Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled the village of Kizomys in the Bilozerka community of Kherson region, killing two civilians.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
"The occupiers shelled the village of Kizomys in the Bilozerka community. One of the strikes hit a residential building," Prokudin posted. Read also:
Woman injured as Russian forces shell village in Kherson
region
According to him, a fire broke out in the house. While extinguishing the fire, rescuers found the bodies of two dead person - a man born in 1955 and a woman born in 1962.
As Ukrinform reported, on May 13, the occupiers shelled Tiahynka in the Kherson region, wounding a 61-year-old woman.
MENAFN13052024000193011044ID1108207825
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.