Two Civilians Killed In Russian Shelling Of Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops shelled the village of Kizomys in the Bilozerka community of Kherson region, killing two civilians.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The occupiers shelled the village of Kizomys in the Bilozerka community. One of the strikes hit a residential building," Prokudin posted.

According to him, a fire broke out in the house. While extinguishing the fire, rescuers found the bodies of two dead person - a man born in 1955 and a woman born in 1962.

