Ukrainian Armed Forces Shoot Down Another Enemy Su-25 In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Forces are controlling the situation along the entire front line, and in the Donetsk region, the defenders shot down an enemy Su-25 attack aircraft.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , publishing operational information as of 5 p.m. on Monday, May 13, Ukrinform reports.

“In the Donetsk region, units of the Defense Forces shot down an enemy Su-25,” the statement reads.

Also, according to the General Staff, the number of combat engagements in the Lyman direction increased to seven, in the Siversk direction to 14, in the Kramatorsk direction to 31, and in the Pokrovsk direction to 31.

The situation has not changed in the Toretsk, Kupiansk, Kurakhove, Vremivka, Huliaipilske, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovska directions, and remains under the control of Ukrainian troops.

The General Staff added that“all attempts by the Russian occupiers to advance are met with fierce resistance from Ukrainian defenders.”

As reported by Ukrinform, on May 11, anti-aircraft gunners of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Marko Bezruchko also destroyed a Su-25.