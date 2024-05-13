Enemy Fires At Police Car On Its Way To Evacuate Residents Of Vovchansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv region, the Russian army fired on a police car that was on its way to evacuate residents of Vovchansk.

The National Police reported this, according to Ukrinform.

“An armored Toyota Hilux off-road car, received six months ago as aid from the US government for law enforcement officers in the Kharkiv region, saved the lives of three police officers,” the report says.

On Monday, May 13, on the outskirts of Vovchansk, a car with police officers came under enemy small arms fire. There were no casualties. The evacuation was carried out by two policemen under the supervision of the head of the territorial unit.

There was a hit to the windshield where the driver was sitting, as well as passenger windows and doors, but the police car is back in service and continues to evacuate the population.

As reported, due to intensified Russian shelling in and around Vovchansk, the evacuation of the population has been going on for more than three days.