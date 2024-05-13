Senior Director For Europe At US National Security Council Arrives In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Michael Carpenter, Senior Director for Europe at the U.S. National Security Council, has arrived in Kyiv.

This was reported by US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink on social network X, Ukrinform reports.

“We are pleased to welcome to Kyiv the senior director for European affairs at the US National Security Council Michael Carpenter. The United States confirms our unwavering support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia's illegal aggression,” he wrote.

As reported, Carpenter previously served as the United States representative to the OSCE.