Number Of Injured In Attack On Farm In Kharkiv Region Rises To Four


5/13/2024 3:11:50 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A missile attack by Russian troops on a civilian enterprise in the village of Korotych, Kharkiv region, killed one person and injured four others.

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, all four victims were hospitalized.

Law enforcement officers have launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Read also: Russians strike at farm in Kharkiv region - one killed, three injured

As reported earlier, one person was killed and three injured as a result of a strike by Russian troops on a farm in Korotych, Kharkiv region.

UkrinForm

