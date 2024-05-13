Number Of Injured In Attack On Farm In Kharkiv Region Rises To Four

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A missile attack by Russian troops on a civilian enterprise in the village of Korotych, Kharkiv region, killed one person and injured four others.

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, all four victims were hospitalized.

Law enforcement officers have launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

