Number Of Injured In Attack On Farm In Kharkiv Region Rises To Four

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A missile attack by Russian troops on a civilian enterprise in the village of Korotych, Kharkiv region, killed one person and injured four others.
The Office of the Prosecutor General reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
According to the Prosecutor General's Office, all four victims were hospitalized.
Law enforcement officers have launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Read also:
Russians strike at farm in Kharkiv
region - one killed, three injured
As reported earlier, one person was killed and three injured as a result of a strike by Russian troops on a farm in Korotych, Kharkiv region.
MENAFN13052024000193011044ID1108207817
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.