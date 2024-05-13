Zelensky Announces New Negotiations With Partners Regarding Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky announced new rounds of negotiations with partners regarding continued assistance to Ukraine.

Zelensky said this in his address to the nation Monday evening, Ukrinform reports.

"Tomorrow is an equally active day in terms of working with our partners, and this is a joint task for Ukrainian courage and for the promptness of our partners. The effective aid packages are the ones that have been implemented and delivered, they are the weapons in the hands of our warriors. And we ensure our results. Ukrainian results – the ones we all need. And they will definitely come," said the president.

As reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky had a phone call with the Prime Ministers of Canada, Sweden, and Luxembourg – Justin Trudeau, Ulf Kristersson, and Luc Frieden, respectively.

