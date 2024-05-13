Future Electronics Hosted Cybersecurity Seminar In Stockport, Manchester

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, hosted a Cybersecurity Seminar in Stockport, Manchester. This event was part of the Company's initiative to bring local workshops to their partners across the continent.



With new regulatory requirements looming in Europe and the UK, Future Electronics recognizes the importance of integrating security protocols into electronic designs. The one-day seminar aimed to equip attendees with the necessary tools to prioritize design security and ensure preparedness for upcoming regulations. Various security aspects of both microcontroller unit (MCU) and field-programmable gate array (FPGA) design and security integration were covered.



The seminar included sessions on new regulatory rules; trends in cyberattack prevention; secure enclave on MCU and microprocessing unit (MPU); scalable secure key provisioning; secure element provisioning with zero touch; and secured wireless connectivity. A hands-on security session with Renesas MCU concluded the event.



Attendees had the opportunity to network with industry experts, gain insights into cutting-edge security technologies, and explore strategies to enhance the security of their final products.



Future Electronics is committed to providing comprehensive resources and support to its customers, empowering them to navigate the evolving landscape of electronic component security. Future Electronics plans to host more seminars like these, in an effort to help its community and clients stay abreast of the latest developments in cybersecurity.



About Future Electronics



Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.



Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.



Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer. For more information visit



Media Contact



Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics



514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

...



###

Company :-Future Electronics

User :- Jamie Singerman

Email :...

Phone :-514-694-7710

Url :-

Other articles by Future Electronics