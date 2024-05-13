Sultan Of Oman Receives Kuwaiti PM

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 13 (KUNA) -- Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tareq Al-Said received Monday Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace. The meeting was attended by the Head of the accompanying honorary delegation, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. (end) aa

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.