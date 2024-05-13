Kuwait Amir Holds Banquet In Honor Of Oman Sultan

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 13 (KUNA) - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah held a dinner banquet Monday in honor of Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tareq Al-Said and his accompanying delegation, on the occasion of his state visit to Kuwait. (pick up previous) aa

