Army Chief Receives Kuwaiti, Omani Military Delegations

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 13 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Yousef Huneiti, received on Monday a Kuwaiti military delegation, headed by the Commander of the Kuwaiti Land Force, Major General Khaled Ali Zayed Al-Shala.Huneiti and the Kuwaiti delegation discussed aspects of cooperation and coordination in joint military training, exchange of experiences and military exercises, and means of enhancing bilateral relations to serve the interests of the armed forces of both countries.The army chief also received an Omani military delegation headed by the President of the Medical City for Military and Security Services, Engineer Odai bin Hilal bin Nasser Al-Mawali.Huneiti and the Omani delegation discussed aspects of joint military cooperation and coordination, and means of enhancing bilateral cooperation in the medical services field in order to serve the interests of the armed forces of the two countries.