Gaza Battles Exact Heavy Price For Invading Israeli Forces

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, May 13 (Petra) -- Fourteen Israeli soldiers Monday were reported injured in the past 24 hours in the battles taking place in the Gaza Strip.
The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation reported that in addition to fourteen Israeli soldiers wounded during fierce battles with Palestinian fighters, five others were injured on the northern border with Lebanon.
According to a statement, the Israeli army had announced that four soldiers were injured from an anti-armour missile that targeted the "Yifthah" barracks near the Lebanese border.
MENAFN13052024000117011021ID1108207677
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.