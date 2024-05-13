Gaza Strip: Death Toll Rises To 35,091

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza Strip, May 13 (Petra) -- Israeli occupation forces carried out seven massacres against families in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, in which 57 people were killed and 82 injured, the Gaza Health Ministry said Monday.The latest victims raised to 35,091 the death toll since Israel launched its war on October 10, and the total number of injuries to 78,827, it said in its daily update of casualties.Many of the victims were still under the rubble of buildings targeted by bombing or air strikes with ambulances and civil defense teams unable to reach them, the ministry said.