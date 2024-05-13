QIIB Honours Long-Tenured Employees

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QIIB honoured a number of the bank's veteran employees who spent a period of 25 years at the bank, a tradition that the bank is committed to maintain in appreciation and honour of their service all these years.

QIIB Chief Executive Officer Dr. Abdulbasit Ahmad Al Shaibei presented certificates of appreciation to the honoured employees at a ceremony hosted at the bank's main headquarters, in the presence of Ali Hamad Al Mesaifri, Chief of Human Resources & Administration.

The honoured employees are Ibrahim Waheed Aldaoseri, Abdul Nasser Elqaq, Abdul Rasheed Valappil, Arif Kalu, Abdul Salam Muthuvannacheri and Abullaise Athum Munakath.

During the honoring ceremony, Dr Al Shaibei said,“Today, we are pleased to be with distinguished employees who served a quarter of a century at the bank with all dedication and diligence. These employees witnessed the steady progress achieved by the bank and were partners in it. We must thank them for their efforts during these long years.”

“QIIB values dedication and sincerity at work, and we are proud of the loyalty of our employees, which we have experienced over many years. This loyalty results from many factors, including the stable and distinguished work environment that we provide to our employees, opportunity for professional advancement, promotion of various initiatives and recognition of creativity and excellence.”

The CEO pointed out,“The accumulated experience of the bank's long-serving employees is a great wealth that we are working to benefit from to the maximum extent. We constantly seek to blend this experience with the energies of the youth, talent and insights, and their experiences derived from various universities and educational centres. This gives us great flexibility at the work place and enables us to make wise decisions and keep pace with the times at the same time.”

Dr. Al Shaibei emphasised,“Honouring loyal, long-serving employees and celebrating their efforts, shows QIIB's recognition of the values of work, achievement, dedication, good role models, and the ability to keep pace with the times and carry out the tasks assigned to the employee to the best possible standards.”

He stressed,“QIIB will maintain its interest in human resources and carry out the Board of Directors' directive in the field of human resources, which is primarily based on government directives and Qatar National Vision 2030, which pays exceptional attention to Qatari competencies in various fields of work at the bank”.