Egypt's FM, US Counterpart Discuss Humanitarian Crisis In Gaza Amidst Israeli Military Operations

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks on the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza following Israeli military operations.

The Monday phone call focused on the security and humanitarian impact of Israeli actions, particularly in Rafah, where Israeli control of the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing has blocked aid delivery.

Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ahmed Abu Zeid said that Shoukry expressed deep concern over the humanitarian consequences of the crossing's closure and the ongoing Israeli assaults, emphasizing the urgent need to resume aid flows to the 1.4 million Palestinians in Gaza. He also highlighted the destabilizing security risks posed by the military operations.

Both ministers stressed the importance of reopening crossings between Israel and Gaza to ensure the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid.

They also reiterated their opposition to any attempts to displace Palestinians from their homes.

The two officials agreed to continue close consultation and coordination in addressing the Gaza crisis, seeking to contain its impact and prevent further escalation and violence in the region.