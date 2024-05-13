UNRWA Reports 360,000 Displaced From Rafah Amid Ongoing Gaza Crisis

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) GAZA / PNN /

Gaza/PNN - The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) stated that nearly 360,000 people have been displaced from Rafah since the issuance of the first evacuation order a week ago.

In a statement released via the "X" platform on Monday, UNRWA added that ongoing shelling operations and other evacuation orders in northern Gaza have led to further displacement and fear among thousands of families.

UNRWA emphasized that there is nowhere to go, and there is no safety without a ceasefire.

It reiterated that restricting access to humanitarian aid is a matter of life or death for people in Gaza, who are already suffering from continuous bombardment and food insecurity.

UNRWA stressed the immediate and urgent need for a safe passage for humanitarian aid and those delivering it.

Israeli occupation forces continue to close the Rafah border crossings and the Kerem Shalom commercial crossing in southern Gaza for the eighth consecutive day, threatening to exacerbate the humanitarian catastrophe in the besieged enclave.

These forces have expanded their ground and aerial attacks in all Gaza governorates after demanding the displacement of residents from wide areas in Jabalia in northern Gaza, and from the east and south of Rafah city, while advancing into the south of Gaza City and east of Khan Yunis.

Israeli occupation forces have been continuing their aggression on the Gaza Strip by land, sea, and air since October 7th, resulting in the martyrdom of 35,034 citizens, mostly children and women, and the injury of 78,755 others, in an unofficial toll, as thousands of victims remain under the rubble.