Hatoum, Safa Jubran To Discuss Elias Khoury’S Book

São Paulo – Brazilian author Milton Hatoum and Professor Safa Jubran will talk with readers on May 29 at 7:30 pm about a novel by Lebanon's Elias Khoury . My Name is Adam will be the topic of the next online debate held by Tabla publisher's book club featuring Hatoum and Jubran.

The book tells the story of Palestinian ex-pat Adam Dannoun, who thought he knew himself until a few months before his death in a fire in his New York apartment – a consequence of smoking in bed.

Event is online

But an encounter with Blind Mahmoud, a father figure from his childhood, changed all that. From Mahmoud he learned the terrible truth behind his birth, a truth withheld from him for fifty-seven years by the woman he thought was his mother.

This discovery leads Adam to investigate what exactly happened in 1948 in Palestine in the city of Lydda where he was born: the massacre, the forced march into the wilderness and the corralling of those citizens who did not flee into what the Israeli soldiers and their Palestinian captives came to refer to as the Ghetto.

Registration to participate in the online event on the book is open. The book club's May encounter will take place via Zoom. The attendees will have the chance to talk about the book with Hatoum and Jubran. Register here .

