Brazil Poultry Exports Climb 10% In April

São Paulo – Brazilian raw and processed chicken meat exports added up to 480,700 tonnes in April, up 10.5% from a year earlier, with meatpacker lobby ABPA saying revenue went up by 5% year on year, to USD 882.2 million. The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia are the leading Arab destinations of shipments from Brazil.

“April's results of chicken meat exports rebalance expectations and maintains good projections for the industry this year, despite domestic adversities,” ABPA president Ricardo Santin said, mentioning the auditors' strike. He added that ABPA will monitor the effects brought about the disasters in southernmost state Rio Grande do Sul caused by heavy rains and flooding. The state is a leadinga chicken meat producer and exporter.

Leading poultry buyers

China was the top destination of April's shipments at 57,700 tonnes of chicken meat, down 22.9% compared to April 2023. Japan ranked second at 42,200 tonnes of chicken meat, up 5.9%. The UAE was the third leading destination at 41,000 tonnes, up 31.9%. Saudi Arabia, the fourth destination, was up 59%, to 37,200 tonnes. Philippines ranked fifth.

“In line with the increasing demand trend seen in recent months, Middle East countries remain a positive highlight this year. We've also seen a gradual recovery of prices across markets through the year, which is a major indication of the increased global demand for the Brazilian product,” Luís Rua, market director at ABPA, was quoted as saying in the statement. The top exporting states in April was Paraná, followed by Santa Catarina, Rio Grande do Sul, São Paulo, and Goiás. Find out more .

Year-to-date chicken meat exports from Brazil are down in both revenue and volume, though. Year to date through April saw 1.701 million tonnes shipped, down by 2.8% compared to April 2023, for USD 3.024 billion, down 11.4% year on year.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Jonathan Campos/Secom/Agência de Notícias do Paraná

