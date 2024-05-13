Palestinian Companies Visit Brazil For Business

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – A delegation of 30 representatives from Palestinian companies and industry associations is in São Paulo this week to promote Palestinian goods and discover Brazilian products to be exported to Palestine in business-oriented meetings. On Monday (13), the delegation participated in an event in the headquarters of the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC), where the ABCC and the Hebron Chamber of Commerce and Industry signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for mutual cooperation and trade promotion.

Arab-Brazilian Chamber president Osmar Chohfi: Meeting is a way to strengthen trade with the Palestinian state

During his speech, ABCC president Osmar Chohfi said his institution is committed to foster business, despite the difficult time Palestine is experiencing.“I want to assert our commitment and desire to find all means to strengthen trade with the Palestinian state,” he said.

In 2023, Brazil exported USD 32.2 million worth of goods to Palestine, up 7% from 2022, and imported USD 195,000, down 32% from the previous year. The top export was beef, according to data from Brazil's Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services. On the other way around, frozen fruit are the leading exports to Brazil.

Chohfi said Brazil is a major meat export to Arab countries in general, and this year's trade with the Middle East and North Africa states is expected to exceed 2023's. He added that signing deals and agreements is key to diversifying exports.

Alzeben (standing, L) speaks to businesspeople: Brazil's solidarity to the Palestinian people

The Palestinian delegation in Brazil features companies from industries as varied as pulp and paper, food and beverage (including ice creams, vegetables, coffees, sweets, oilseeds, and meats), footwear, clothing, tourism, hotel, and others. Hebron Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vice President Adnan Al-Natsheh said Palestine has been able to export“quality goods for competitive prices made by Palestinian hands.”

“We came to Brazil with the mission of importing, exporting and doing business with one of the ten largest economies in the world,” he said, pointing out that chief among Palestinian exports are marble and marble products, gold, jewels, leather, plastic, wood, mining products, foods, glass, and crafts.

between Brazilian and Palestinian institutions

Al-Natsheh and Chohfi signed an MoU during the event stipulating that the two institutions will work together for boosting trade, fostering and facilitating the exchange of information, and holding trade missions and industry shows both in Brazil and Palestine. The MoU came into force at the moment of its signing.

Palestinian ambassador and Council of Arab Ambassadors in Brazil dean Ibrahim Alzeben said this is the first time a delegation representing all Palestinian economy sectors arrives in Brazil. The signing of the memorandum, he said, will help Palestinian products reach Brazilian consumers.

Hebrom Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vice President Adnan Al-Natsheh with the memorandum in hands alongside Alzeben (L), Chohfi, and Tamer Mansour (R): Document for the mutual trade promotion

“This is an act of solidarity towards our people,” said Alzeben.“The Hebrom Chamber of Commerce and Industry's vice president made it clear that the visit aims to boost trade between the two countries, and this meeting is a source of hope for us,” he said.

The delegation consists of Palestinian companies' owners, board members, partners, and commercial representatives. They will visit food and beverage retail exhibition APAS Show from Monday through Wednesday (15), when they will also have meetings with industry associations. On Thursday (16), they will visit the Port of Santos on the coast of São Paulo state. The ABCC has two stands at APAS with exhibitors from Egypt, Tunisia, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, and Lebanon.

