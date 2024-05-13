Crypto Market Under Pressure From Bitcoin

Crypto market cap on Monday stands at $2.2 trillion, down 5.2% over seven days, although it showed some growth over the weekend. Local market capitalisation peaked on March 14th, but the active decline began about a month ago, with a sequence of lower lows and lower highs.

During the previous week, the crypto market held near the upper boundary of the descending channel. Cryptocurrencies are being helped by increased risk traction in stock markets. Still, there is also internal pressure, likely related to asset sell-offs by miners and fears of tighter regulation of cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin is largely negatively impacting the overall performance of the crypto market right now. However, it has been finding plenty of buyer interest over the past two months, on a decline towards $60K. A failure below it could trigger something of a panic sell-off. The positive scenario, in our opinion, will become the main one with a rise above $65K, fixing the price at the 50-day moving average and the reversal area in early May.