Corporate News Shareholders of Basler AG approve agenda items of today's Annual General Meeting Ahrensburg, May 13, 2024 - The Management Board of Basler AG, a leading provider of image processing components for computer vision applications, today hosted its annual general meeting at the Hamburg Chamber of Commerce. The Annual General Meeting voted by a large majority on the following topics:

Appropriation of retained earnings for the 2023 financial year

Approval of the actions of the members of the Executive Board for the 2023 financial year

Approval of the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for the 2023 financial year

Election of the auditor for the 2024 financial year

Election as auditor for sustainability reporting 2024

Approval of the remuneration report for the 2023 financial year Election to the Supervisory Board - Election of Norbert Basler With the approval of today's Annual General Meeting, the auditor of the financial statements and the audit of the sustainability report will be changed to Deloitte GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Hamburg. Mr. Norbert Basler was re-elected to the Supervisory Board by the Annual General Meeting and will continue to hold the office of Chairman of the Supervisory Board and be represented by Mr. Horst W. Garbrecht. The details of the vote, the presentation of the Annual General Meeting and all other information relating to this topic can be found on the company's website at: . ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Basler AG is an international leader and experienced expert in computer vision. The company offers a broad coordinated portfolio of vision hardware and software. In addition, it enables customers to solve their vision application issues by developing customer-specific products or solutions. Founded in 1988, the Basler Group employs around 1,000 people at its headquarters in Ahrensburg, Germany, as well as other sales and development locations throughout Europe, Asia, and North America.

