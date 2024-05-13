Tata Chief N Chandrasekaran To Lead Semiconductor Push

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 13 (KNN) N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, is set to take on the additional role of chairman at Tata Electronics which has invested around USD 14 billion to enter the semiconductor industry.

Industry insiders say Chandrasekaran's new role highlights the semiconductor business's strategic importance for the Tata conglomerate.

He was influential in recruiting former Intel and Applied Materials executives to lead Tata Electronics this year.

With these leadership hires and over 50 other semiconductor experts brought on board, Tata Electronics is positioning itself at the forefront of India's electronics manufacturing sector.

"Tata Electronics now has the management muscle to scale up and may surpass growth expectations," said an executive close to the company. "Chandrasekaran's bold approach aligns with the 'One Tata' vision", reported ET.

Established in 2020, Tata Electronics assembles iPhone enclosures for Apple. It is expanding production facilities as brands seek alternatives to manufacturing in China amid supply chain disruptions.

