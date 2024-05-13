Meity Roped In To Unify Public Digital Services Like Aadhar, UPI, ONDC

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, May 13 (KNN) The Indian government is working on creating a unified portal to consolidate and provide easy access to all its digital public goods (DPGs) such as Aadhaar, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), and Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is likely to be tasked with developing this portal and coordinating with various ministries, departments, and agencies to gather details about their respective DPGs.

The primary objective of this unified portal is to simplify access to the multitude of apps, platforms, and services offered by the government's DPGs.

Currently, citizens and businesses have to navigate through different sources to access these services, which can be cumbersome.

The portal aims to centralize information about all DPGs, including the services they offer, the underlying technology, user base, and any specific requirements for accessing them.

Government officials stated that the portal will not only benefit citizens by providing a single point of access but will also promote ease of doing business.

Multinational companies have expressed interest in utilizing the services offered by India's DPGs, and the portal will facilitate their access to these digital public infrastructures (DPIs).

The portal will also serve as a platform for application developers and software engineers to collaborate and build on top of the DPIs.

It may include DPGs that are currently under development but not yet launched for public use, enabling early collaboration and innovation.

According to estimates, the global market size for DPGs is projected to reach $100 billion in the next five to six years.

Moreover, the cost per person for developing a DPG in countries with over 50 million people is relatively low, estimated at around 74 cents by EY.

The unified portal for digital public goods is a significant initiative by the Indian government to streamline access, promote innovation, and leverage the potential of its DPGs on a global scale.

(KNN Bureau)