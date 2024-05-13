TVS Motor Company Introduces New Variants To The TVS Iqube Portfolio For Making Electric Mobility Accessible To Everyone

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India

TVS iQube Electric series, powered by TVSM's pioneering in-house EV technology, surpassed 300,000 unit sales milestone India's favourite family EV, the TVS iQube, is now available in 3 battery options to choose from - 2.2 kWh, 3.4kWh and 5.1kWh, including TVS iQube ST in 2 variants. Portfolio starts at an attractive introductory ex-showroom price of INR 94,999

In line with its commitment towards offering sustainable mobility solutions and enabling customers with the power of choice, TVS Motor Company , a leading global automaker, today launched a new variant of the TVS iQube with 2.2 kWh battery. Simultaneously, the company is ready to deliver TVS iQube ST to customers, starting today. The TVS iQube ST will now come in two variants, 3.4 kWh and 5.1 kWh, that being the largest battery pack in the segment. With this, the TVS iQube series now offers an array of five variants available in vibrant 11 colours, making this one of the largest and most attractive EV portfolios in the market.



As a frontrunner in sustainable mobility solutions, TVS Motor Company reaffirms its commitment to the EV segment with trustworthy, innovative, and delightful products. Furthering this vision and in an endeavor to making EV accessible to all, with new 2.2 kWh battery variant, TVS iQube series now starts at an introductory effective ex-showroom price of Rs. 94,999 which will further help reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO) for the customers.





TVS iQube is inspired by three fundamental principles: Giving customers the POWER OF CHOICE for range, connected technology, charging solutions and price points; COMPLETE ASSURANCE through vehicle safety and overall ownership experience and the SIMPLICITY OF USAGE through easy-to-use features that enhance the riding experience of customers. This launch will enable customers across segments to start their EV journey with the power of choice that TVS iQube offers - embodying the brand promise of ' Bade Armaanon ki Achchi Shuruwat '.





Commenting on the launch of new variants, Manu Saxena, Senior Vice President, EV Business, TVS Motor Company , said, "At TVS Motor Company, we are committed to driving innovation and sustainability in the industry. It is exciting to witness the growth of our 3 lakh strong TVS iQube family. Learning from the riding behavior of our EV customers, we are very happy to launch an all new 2.2 kWh fastest charging variant in TVS iQube and an additional variant in TVS iQube ST. TVS iQube Electric series now comes with 3 battery options providing most appropriate range and price combination to our customers. Complete TVS iQube series will now be available for deliveries across India. TVSM will continue to partner our customers in their journey of success, by making trustworthy and superior electric mobility experience more accessible.”





The TVS iQube range now has five variants, ensuring there is a perfect match for every member of the family. Whether it is performance, comfort, utility and affordability, this portfolio caters to every need and preference of the customers:







TVS iQube (2.2 kWh)

TVS iQube (3.4 kWh)

TVS iQube S (3.4 kWh)

TVS iQube ST (3.4 kWh) TVS iQube ST (5.1 kWh)





Complete TVS iQube Electric series will be available in our stores across 434 cities in India starting now.





The key highlights of the new variants of TVS iQube are:

TVS iQube (2.2 kWh) – All the goodness of TVS iQube, now at an affordable price :







Battery capacity – 2.2 kWh

Charger – 950W

5-inch colour TFT screen

Fastest charging time of 2 hr (0-80%)

Vehicle crash and tow alert

Turn-by-turn navigation

Distance to Empty

30 litre underseat storage space

Top speed of 75 kmph

Price: INR 94,999 effective ex-showroom Bengaluru (Introductory price inclusive of EMPS subsidy and cashback, valid up to June 30, 2024) Available in Walnut Brown and Pearl White





TVS iQube ST (5.1 kWh) – The top-of-the-line TVS iQube with superior range & advanced tech :



Biggest battery capacity in the industry – 5.1 kWh

150 km of real range

7 inch full colour TFT touchscreen

Charger – 950W

Charging time of 4 hr 18 m (0-80%)

118+ connected features

Enabled with Voice Assist and Alexa skillset for iQube

Digital document storage

TPMS

32 litre underseat storage space

Top speed of 82 kmph

Price: INR 185,373 ex-showroom Bengaluru (Customers who had pre-booked the ST variant before July 15, 2022, will be able to purchase either of the 5.1 kWh or 3.4 kWh ST variant with an introductory loyalty bonus of Rs. 10,000) Available in: Copper Bronze Matte, Coral Sand Satin, Titanium Gray Matte, Starlight Blue





TVS iQube ST (3.4 kWh) – The TVS iQube powered by advanced tech :



Battery capacity – 3.4 kWh

100 km of real range

7 inch full colour TFT touchscreen

Charger – 950W

Charging time of 2 hr 50 m (0-80%)

118+ connected features

Enabled with Voice Assist and Alexa skillset for iQube

Digital document storage

TPMS

32 litre underseat storage space

Top speed of 78 kmph

Price: INR 155,555 ex-showroom Bengaluru, including EMPS subsidy Available in: Copper Bronze Matte, Coral Sand Satin, Titanium Gray Matte, Starlight Blue





TVS Motor Company (BSE:532343 and NSE: TVSMOTOR) is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through sustainable mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of trust, value, and passion for customers, it takes pride in making internationally accepted products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. TVS Motor is the only two-wheeler company to have won the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in /the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for four consecutive years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate. Additional details and updates are available on .