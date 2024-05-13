HCL Concerts Unveils“The Great Indian Classical Podcast” One Of The First Series Focused On Conversations Around Indian Classical Music

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India HCL Concerts, an initiative dedicated to preserving and promoting the Indian classical performing arts unveiled, " The Great Indian Classical Podcast with Nirali Kartik ," one of the first series dedicated to conversations around Indian Classical Music. The inaugural season, comprising 10 episodes, will be aired every alternate Tuesday from 14th May to 17th September 2024. The first edition will feature veteran classical music artists including Taufiq Qureshi (Percussions), Rakesh Chaurasia (Flute), N Rajam (Violin), Yogesh Samsi (Tabla), Sanjeev Abhyankar (Vocals) and Rupak Kulkarni (Flute) among others.

The podcast will be hosted by renowned classical vocalist Nirali Kartik and would be available on HCL Concerts' YouTube , Facebook , Instagram handles and everywhere you listen to your podcasts.



Nirali has captivated audiences worldwide with her soul-stirring performances. The hour-long episodes of podcasts will offer insights into the featured artist's history, personal journey, and professional evolution. The first episode will feature Taufiq Qureshi, a percussionist whose innovative fusion of African Djembe with Indian rhythmic compositions has left an indelible mark on the music landscape of India. Listeners can expect an insightful conversation with Qureshi, offering a glimpse into his artistic journey and unique musical contributions.





Nirali Kartik said, "Indian classical music is one of the finest musical art forms in the world. There is a process to attain mastery of this art form and my focus as the host is to bring out the nuances of this process from our esteemed maestros. Being a curious learner and a musician, I am grateful to HCL for supporting my dream of doing a podcast with the maestros of Hindustani Classical Music. This will be of immense benefit for music students as well as anyone who wants to know more about our heritage music."





Anshul Adhikari, Head of HCL Concerts , said,“Podcasting has emerged as one of the most versatile and accessible storytelling mediums across the globe. This series reflects HCL Concerts' commitment to supporting and nurturing Indian classical performing arts and amplifying classical musicians' voices and potential worldwide. Nirali Kartik's dedication to the genre and her strong connection, especially with younger audiences, make her an ideal host, bridging classical music with contemporary platforms."





About Nirali Kartik

Nirali Kartik is a renowned Indian classical vocalist celebrated for her mesmerizing renditions and deep-rooted musicality. With a voice that effortlessly traverses intricate melodies and emotive expressions, Nirali has captivated audiences worldwide with her soul-stirring performances. Alongside her husband and musical collaborator, Kartik, she forms the dynamic duo "Maati Baani," blending traditional Indian music with contemporary sounds to create a unique and captivating musical experience. With her unwavering dedication to preserving and innovating within the realm of Indian classical music, Nirali Kartik continues to inspire listeners and push the boundaries of musical exploration.





About HCL Concerts

The conservation and promotion of India's art and cultural heritage are very close to

HCL's heart. To this end, HCL has been organizing HCL Concerts for over 25 years, dedicated to nurturing and promoting talent rooted in the glorious heritage of Indian music and dance. Concerts under the umbrella of HCL Concerts are organized in Delhi NCR, Lucknow, Nagpur, Madurai, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune and Bengaluru in India and New York and San Francisco in the US regularly throughout the year. Over 2200 artists have graced this platform and have contributed towards reinvigorating the Indian classical performing arts.



Over the years, more platforms have been developed to contribute to the growth of the Indian performing arts ecosystem. Most notable of these are HCL Concerts Baithak - a series of virtual performances by accomplished and upcoming Indian classical music and dance artists, HCL Concerts Soundscapes -

showcasing independent and inclusive music from across the Indian landscape including genres like Sufi, Folk, and Indie-pop.

