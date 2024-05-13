Moneyhero Appoints New Group Heads Of Marketing And Operations

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Former Google, PayPal, and Visa executive, Liru Chan, appointed Group Head of Marketing Former ShopBack, Honestbee, and Schneider Electric executive, Francois Picard, appointed Group Head of Operations SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 May 2024 - MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ: MNY ) ("MoneyHero" or the "Company"), a market-leading personal finance and digital insurance aggregation and comparison platform in Greater Southeast Asia, today announced two key additions to its senior corporate team. With effect from 6 May 2024, Liru Chan has been named the Company's new Group Head of Marketing, and Francois Picard has been named MoneyHero's new Group Head of Operations. Both executives will be based at the Company's headquarters in Singapore.

"On behalf of everyone at MoneyHero, I want to welcome Liru and Francois to the Company," said Rohith Murthy, Chief Executive Officer of MoneyHero. "To build and support a world-class organization, you need to attract and hire the best talent. The addition of Liru and Francois is reflective of MoneyHero's consistent ability to do this, which is a critical component of our success and further differentiates us from our peers. With Liru spearheading our marketing strategies and Francois optimizing our operations, we have strengthened two key departments with seasoned executives who will enable us to execute on our aggressive growth plans and drive shareholder value more effectively."



In her new role as Group Head of Marketing, Liru Chan is responsible for leading consumer marketing and brand development across MoneyHero's portfolio and operating regions. Additionally, Liru will add significant value to the Company's broader sales and customer engagement functions. Liru joins MoneyHero from Google (APAC), where she served as Head of Growth (Owned User Experience) since 2021, overseeing strategy and growth for owned direct acquisition and sales enablement. Prior to Google, Liru held senior roles with Visa, where she was Head of Marketing (Singapore), PayPal, and Edelman.



"I am thrilled to join MoneyHero at such an exciting time in the Company's history, as well as to join such an incredible team of driven, like-minded individuals," said Ms. Chan, Group Head of Marketing with MoneyHero. "I want to thank Rohith, his leadership team, and the Company's Board of Directors for this fantastic opportunity. I am proud to represent MoneyHero's mission to empower consumers across Greater Southeast Asia to take better control of their personal finance decisions, and I look forward to helping take this purpose-driven business to the next level."



As MoneyHero's new Group Head of Operations, Francois Picard is responsible for scaling and improving the Company's enterprise-wide operations to better-support MoneyHero's next chapter of growth as a public company. Francois joins MoneyHero from ShopBack, where he served as Vice President of Operations since 2017. In this role, Francois oversaw the successful development of ShopBack's operational systems and customer service functions, overseeing more than 130 team members and scaling the platform against a growth strategy that stretched across 11 markets. Prior to ShopBack, Francois held senior roles with Honestbee and Schneider Electric.



Mr. Picard added: "It is an honor and privilege to serve as MoneyHero's new Group Head of Operations. Rohith and his team have built an impressive organization with a proven business model, strong growth drivers, and an impeccable reputation in the marketplace. This curated platform will play a major role in shaping the future of the digital economy in Greater Southeast Asia, and I am excited to be a valuable part of this journey."



