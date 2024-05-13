How To Easily Check Your Social Security Claim Status

(MENAFN- ValueWalk) Social Security is a massive system, so it can sometimes be difficult to find what you are looking for. Something that you may find difficult to navigate is their Social Security claim status. Many people might not know that they can easily check the status of their disability Social Security application online. In this article, we will detail how you can check your Social Security claim status.

How to check your Social Security claim status
You can also call the SSA
How can you check the status with DDS?
How much time does the SSA take to process claims?
Final words

If you recently applied for disability benefits, you will be eager to know the status of your claim, including how long you need to wait. You can easily get all such information online by following these steps:

Sign in to youraccount, or create an account if you don't already have one.Once you are logged in, go to theand scroll down to thesection. Click onunder the More Info heading.You will be able to view the latest update on your application under thesection.

Checking Social Security claim status online saves you a lot of time as it saves you a trip to the SSA office. Also, it allows you to regularly get an update on your status, which allows you to plan accordingly.

You can also call the SSA

Though it is recommended that you check your Social Security claim status online, if somehow you are not able to do so, you can check the status by calling the SSA as well. The wait time, however, could be very long; it may run into hours.

The SSA's phone assistance is available 24/7 (24 hours a day, 7 days a week) in both English and Spanish. You need to call 1-800-772-1213 to check your Social Security claim status. After dialing, when you hear“How can I help you today?” you need to say“application status” to check your status. Call 1-800-325-0778 if you are deaf or hard of hearing.

Alternatively, you can also call your local Social Security office to check the status of your application. If you don't have the contact number of your local SSA office, you can easily get it through the Social Security Office Locator tool .

You will have to provide your name and Social Security number to the claim representative to know the status of your claim. The representative should be able to inform you if your claim is in process, or is awaiting hearing.

The representative is not likely to have an answer on when the SSA will make a decision on your application. You may, however, get a better answer if your case is with the Disability Determination Services (DDS), which is the department that reviews your medical evidence.

How can you check the status with DDS?

After you file your application with the SSA, you can speak to DDS to determine your Social Security claim status. DDS workers are usually the ones who collect and review your medical records. So, they are the best people to tell you if any records are missing. They may even allow you to submit the missing documents.

You can get the DDS contact information from your local Social Security office. Visit this link to view the list of the DDS offices in all 50 states.

You will have to provide your name and social security number to the DDS representative, who will then forward your call to the DDS worker working on your case.

If your claim is at the initial level, it is recommended that you wait for at least two months before calling DDS. If your case is at the second stage of appeal, you need to wait at least three months before calling DDS.

How much time does the SSA take to process claims?

Generally, the SSA takes about 6 to 8 months to process a disability application, but the actual processing time for Social Security claims depends on several factors. These are:

Nature of the disability – the more complex the medical condition, the more time the SSA takes to process your claim.

Medical evidence – if the SSA receives medical records quickly from the doctor and other health agencies, it may be able to process your claim faster.

Additional information – the SSA may sometimes need more information, such as further medical examinations, to process your claim. If you provide that information in a timely manner, your claim may be processed faster.

Quality reviews – some applications are occasionally selected for a quality review, and this could extend the processing time.

It must be noted that missing required documents, or providing incorrect information may unnecessarily delay your claim. The SSA requires several documents to process your claim, such as medical records proving your disability , proof of U.S. citizenship, your W-2 forms, birth certificate and many more.

Your application will be considered incomplete even if you miss just one document. Also, keep in mind that the SSA is understaffed and underfunded, and this has already pushed the wait time to a record high. If your application is incomplete or has inaccurate information, it will only add to the wait time.



Final words

Although it is easy to check your Social Security claim status online, the wait could be very frustrating due to the SSA's thorough review process. However, staying informed about your status could give you some peace of mind.

You can also hire an experienced lawyer. Though it may not reduce the wait time, it does raise your chances of winning the claim. An experienced attorney can help you prepare your case better, as well as check the status of your case for you.