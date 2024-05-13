Smart Water Meters: Partnerships For A Sustainable Future

(MENAFN- Frost & Sullivan) Are you aware of the growth potential within the smart water meter ecosystem?

Water utilities around the globe are exploring new solutions to adapt to climate change. This has driven decision makers to implement water conservation policies that prioritize leak reduction and a holistic approach to minimizing non-revenue water (NRW). This shift necessitates continuous collaboration within the smart water meter ecosystem. Further, strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions are fueling this collaboration, allowing stakeholders to expand their offerings towards building a more sustainable and efficient water future for all. This transformation is bringing together the following ecosystem players:



Water utilities are the driving force behind smart water metering adoption, seeking to improve leak detection, revenue collection, demand management, and customer service.

Technology providers in the smart water metering space are capitalizing on IoT (Internet of Things) connectivity and developing data analytics platforms to deliver end-to-end solutions for NRW management and water network optimization.

Government agencies are playing a crucial role in promoting smart water metering adoption by offering financial incentives, setting conservation targets, standardizing data formats, all while navigating the challenge of balancing innovation with data security and privacy.

Research institutions are acting as the knowledge engine for smart water metering, conducting technology testing, analyzing cost-effectiveness, and developing best practices. Consumers, directly impacted by smart water metering, are gaining greater awareness of its usage, benefitting from accurate billing, and potentially receiving water-saving incentives.

With the increased focus on innovative water solutions, are you exploring strategic partnerships within the ecosystem to unlock new growth opportunities?

What are the key strategic imperatives prompting stakeholders in the smart water metering ecosystem to re-evaluate their growth strategies?

Climate change and water scarcity are accelerating digital transformation in the water industry. Smart water meters are emerging as a critical tool for utilities to achieve net-zero goals, optimize resource use, and improve operational efficiency.

Smart water meter providers are recognizing the value of offering comprehensive water network management solutions. This shift is driven by strategic consolidation via mergers & acquisitions and partnerships, allowing them to become one-stop shops encompassing pressure, leaks, levels, and water quality monitoring.

IoT connectivity is revolutionizing metering infrastructure, with low-power wide-area network (LPWAN) solutions like LoRa replacing traditional systems. Utilities are prioritizing advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) for its two-way communication capabilities, data-driven efficiency improvements, and the potential for leak detection and peak hour optimization powered by artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML).





Who are the leading technology innovators driving strategic partnerships and integration within the smart water meter space?

The water crisis is driving a surge in innovation within the smart water meter ecosystem. Technology companies are no longer bystanders, but key collaborators forging strategic partnerships to unlock a wave of growth. These partnerships are facilitating the convergence of disruptive technologies, transforming how water utilities manage resources. Here's a brief overview of the key players driving this smart water revolution:

Kamstrup: Kamstrup has revolutionized smart water metering with the Flow IQ 2200, integrating acoustic sensors to detect leaks both at customer sites and in distribution lines. Supported by the Water Intelligence platform, it offers precise leak detection and reduction of NRW. The company's acquisition of Thvilum AS in 2022 further enhances digital solutions for pipe registration, strengthening Kamstrup's leadership in water network digitalization.

Badger Meter: Badger Meter has carved a niche in smart water metering with its focus on cellular communication and user engagement. The company is one of the early adopters of cellular LPWAN technology with the 2014 introduction of the ORION meter, leveraging reliable cellular networks. Additionally, its BEACON platform with the Eye On Water mobile app empowers customers with near real-time water usage monitoring, improving customer service for utilities. Learn more.

Suez: Suez stands out as a system integrator with its ON'Connect solution, built on the WIZE LPWAN open standard. WIZE offers superior penetration indoors and underground, long-range connectivity, and extended battery life (15-20 years) for smart meters. Additionally, its AQUADVANCED platform leverages the company's water utility expertise for data analytics, resource management, and network optimization. Learn more.

Itron: Itron stands out for its comprehensive smart water solutions, helping utilities improve network visibility, accurately measure water loss (real and apparent), and manage NRW holistically. Itron's Water Operation Management (WOM) platform is beneficial due to its ability to integrate diverse data sources and offer unique value through visualization, simulation, and calibration of the water network's hydraulic model. Learn more.

As the smart water meter landscape evolves, are you adopting best practices from leading technology companies to strengthen your competitive position?

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the growth pipeline company, enables clients to accelerate growth and achieve best-in-class industry positioning in terms of innovation and leadership. The company's 'Growth Pipeline-as-a-Service' provides corporate management teams with transformational strategies and best-practice models that catalyze growth opportunity generation, evaluation, and implementation. Let us coach you on your transformational journey, while we actively support you in fostering collaborative initiatives within the global smart water meter ecosystem. This journey is fueled by four powerful components, ensuring your success in navigating dynamic business and industry landscapes.







Schedule a Growth Dialog with our team to dive deeper into transformational strategies and explore specific needs within your company.

Become a Frost Growth Expert in your area of specialization and share your expertise and passion with the community through our think tanks.

Join Frost & Sullivan's Growth Council and become an integral member of a dynamic community focused on identifying growth opportunities and addressing critical challenges that influence industries. Designate your company as a Companies to Action to maximize your exposure to investors, new M&A opportunities, and other growth prospects.

About Frost & Sullivan

View all posts by Frost & Sullivan