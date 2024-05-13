Web3mediabreaks Upstream Delves Into Streamlined Process For Dual Listing

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Upstream, a MERJ Exchange market and trading app, recently published a blog article written by Anastasia Samaras. The piece reiterates the cost-effective solution for issuers to maintain current exchange listing requirements on a primary exchange and dual listing on Upstream without additional regulatory filings.“We allow international shareholders to deposit their shares with ease and allow for international buyers to purchase your company shares directly from the Upstream trading app,” the blog article reads.“As we continue to kick off our 2024 dual listing program, U.S. issuers can dual list for just $10,000 and international issuers can dual list for $5,000 for a limited time to reach global investors. We are also offering over $100k in IR value through our media partners like IBN, Investment Pitch Media, Spotlight Growth, New To The Street, ADVFN, Mission Matters, and The Average Joe.”
About Upstream
Upstream, a MERJ Exchange market, is a global securities trading app. Powered by a proprietary, transparency first, matching engine, Upstream allows investors outside of the U.S. to trade securities using just an app.
.
