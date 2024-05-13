Web3mediabreaks Upstream Delves Into Streamlined Process For Dual Listing

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Upstream, a MERJ Exchange market and trading app, recently published a blog article written by Anastasia Samaras. The piece reiterates the cost-effective solution for issuers to maintain current exchange listing requirements on a primary exchange and dual listing on Upstream without additional regulatory filings.“We allow international shareholders to deposit their shares with ease and allow for international buyers to purchase your company shares directly from the Upstream trading app,” the blog article reads.“As we continue to kick off our 2024 dual listing program, U.S. issuers can dual list for just $10,000 and international issuers can dual list for $5,000 for a limited time to reach global investors. We are also offering over $100k in IR value through our media partners like IBN, Investment Pitch Media, Spotlight Growth, New To The Street, ADVFN, Mission Matters, and The Average Joe.”

To view the full blog, visit



About Upstream

Upstream, a MERJ Exchange market ( ), is a global securities trading app. Powered by a proprietary, transparency first, matching engine, Upstream allows investors outside of the U.S. to trade securities using just an app. For more information, please visit

.

About Web3MediaWire

Web3MediaWire

(“W3MW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the next generation of internet technologies. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, W3MW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, W3MW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. W3MW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from Web3MediaWire, text“Web3” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the Web3MediaWire website applicable to all content provided by W3MW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

Web3MediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

Web3MediaWire is powered by

IBN