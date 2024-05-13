Biomednewsbreaks - Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) Releases Planned Transitions For Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Longeveron (NASDAQ: LGVN) , a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for life-threatening and chronic aging-related conditions, is reporting changes on its board of directors. The following transitions on the board have been announced: Richard Kender, retired SVP of business development and corporate licensing for Merck & Co. Inc., has been appointed to the board; Dr. Roger Hajjar, former head of R&D at Ring Therapeutics, and Neha Motwani, former managing director and senior healthcare investment banker at William Blair, Truist, and Oppenheimer and Company, have both been nominated as candidates for the board; existing board members Dr. Joshua Hare and Ursula Ungaro have been nominated as candidates for re-election to the board; and Jeffrey Pfeffer and Cathy Ross have resigned as board members. Those who have been nominated as candidates will be subject to election at the company's Annual Meeting of Stockholders.“Richard is a wonderful addition to our board,” said

Longeveron CEO Wa'el Hashad

in the press release.“His industry experience and successful leadership of biopharmaceutical licensing transactions will bring tremendous value to Longeveron as we continue to advance Lomecel-B(TM), our proprietary cellular therapy that has generated positive data across multiple clinical trials. I look forward to collaborating with him to advance these important therapeutic development programs.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Longeveron Inc.



Longeveron is a clinical-stage, biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's lead investigational product is Lomecel-B(TM), an allogeneic medicinal signaling cell (“MSC”) therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Lomecel-B(TM) has multiple potential mechanisms of action encompassing provascular, proregenerative, anti-inflammatory, and tissue repair and healing effects with broad potential applications across a spectrum of disease areas. Longeveron is currently pursuing three pipeline indications: hypoplastic left heart syndrome (“HLHS”), Alzheimer's disease and Aging-Related Frailty. To learn more about the company, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LGVN are available in the company's newsroom at

