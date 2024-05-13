Web3mediabreaks Dealflow Event Names IBN As Official Media Partner For Upcoming Reg A And Crowdfunding Conference 2024

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) DealFlow Events is partnering with IBN, a cutting-edge corporate communications and content distribution company with more than 60 investor-facing brands, for its fifth annual Reg A and Crowdfunding Conference. According to the announcement, IBN has been selected as the official media partner for the evet. The conference is expected to be the world's largest gathering of dealmakers and other online investment platforms that specialize in raising capital through the Regulation A and crowdfunding mechanisms; representatives from companies interested in raising capital using Regulation A, Regulation CF and crowdfunding investments will also be attending. The agenda for the event features sessions with more than 30 industry experts. Participants are expected from a diverse array of sectors, including brokers, legal and financial advisors, investors, investment bankers, fund managers, hedge funds and private equity experts, deal advisors, marketing consultants, and representatives of online investment platforms. As an official media sponsor, IBN will focus on increasing the visibility of the conference and reaching specific target audiences. IBN has developed a comprehensive, multibrand network with coverage reaching more than 5,000 syndication partners as well as a portfolio of extensive online channels featuring 60-plus brands with more than 2 million followers.“This is a landmark year for our Reg A event with its scope expanding to include crowdfunding,” said DealFlow Events managing director Charlie Napolitano in the press release.“In a rapidly changing global financial landscape, we are thrilled to bring the very latest resources to our distinguished guests and attendees. We are delighted to continue our collaboration with IBN as the official media partner for the upcoming event. IBN will deploy its online tools, communications channels, and strategic capabilities to amplify the reach of the conference to generate widespread viewership among targeted audience segments.”

To view the full press release, visit



About DealFlow Events

DealFlow Event is widely recognized as a symbol of quality. For more than two decades, DealFlow Events has created events that feature exclusive networking, education and business development opportunities. In addition, DealFlow Events has produced over 200 conferences, seminars, and webcasts on a variety of financial topics. These events are the signature programs in their respective markets, offering high-quality content and professional networking opportunities. To learn more about the company, please visit

.

About Web3MediaWire

Web3MediaWire

(“W3MW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the next generation of internet technologies. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, W3MW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, W3MW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. W3MW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from Web3MediaWire, text“Web3” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the Web3MediaWire website applicable to all content provided by W3MW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

Web3MediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

Web3MediaWire is powered by

IBN