Techmediabreaks Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) Enters Engineering Services Contract With Koito

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Cepton (NASDAQ: CPTN) , a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in

high-performance lidar solutions

for automotive and smart infrastructure applications, has entered a contract with Koito Manufacturing to jump-start the execution of a new original equipment manufacturing (“OEM”) program, which the two companies have secured. The two companies have worked together as tier 1 partners, and Koito is a shareholder of Cepton. The engineering services agreement calls for Koito to provide Cepton with a total of $10 million in engineering services for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The announcement noted that the agreement will support Cepton's customer-specific product-development and program execution efforts for its

near-range lidar; the companies plan to deploy lidar in the OEM program.“This engagement with Koito comes at a crucial juncture as Cepton prepares to fulfill our new OEM program,” said Cepton CEO and cofounder Dr. Jun Pei in the press release.“We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Koito to advance scalable lidar adoption for safety-critical automotive use cases. This exemplifies Cepton and Koito's shared vision of paving the way to safely deployed autonomy.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Cepton Inc.

Cepton is a Silicon Valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for

automotive

(“ADAS/AV”), smart cities, smart spaces and smart industrial applications. With its patented lidar technology, Cepton aims to take lidar mainstream and achieve a balanced approach to performance, cost and reliability, while enabling scalable and intelligent 3D-perception solutions across industries. Founded in 2016 and led by industry veterans with decades of collective experience across a wide range of advanced lidar and imaging technologies, Cepton is focused on the mass-market commercialization of high-performance, high-quality lidar solutions. Cepton is headquartered in San Jose, California, and has a center of excellence facility in Troy, Michigan, to provide local support to automotive customers in the metro Detroit area. Cepton also has a presence in Germany to serve a fast-growing global customer base. For more information about this company, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to CPTN are available in the company's newsroom at



About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN