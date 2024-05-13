Cannabisnewsbreaks Cannacon Names Cannabisnewswire, IBN As Media Partners For Upcoming 2024 Events

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) CannaCon, a global business-to-business (“B2B”) venue for cannabis businesses, marijuana entrepreneurs, investors and community partners, has selected CannabisNewsWire

CannaCon West Albuquerque; the event is slated for May 17–18, 2024. In addition, CannabisNewsWire and IBN will partner with CannaCon as official media partners for several upcoming events, including Midwest conferences scheduled on Aug. 16–17, 2024, in Albuquerque and on Oct. 3–4, 2024, in Cleveland. According to the announcement, IBN and CNW will use their comprehensive portfolio of communications tools to optimize virtual coverage, including a minimum of one syndicated article and one newsbreak distributed through IBN's proprietary network of more than 5,000 strategic partners. IBN will also broadcast live updates featuring the events to its two-plus million social media likes, followers and subscribers. The coverage also includes featured placement of CannaCon events on event pages for both IBN and CNW."CannaCon West Albuquerque looks forward to helping grow the west's cannabis industry for years to come and to service business needs across a diverse range of requirements," said CannaCon director of marketing Angela Grelle in the press release."We are very pleased to have InvestorBrandNetwork and CannabisNewsWire on board as our media partners for the remainder of 2024. IBN's world-class communications outreach and services will play a key role in elevating the visibility of our events and garnering greater interest across discrete geographies. We look forward to working side-by-side with their highly professional and dedicated team. This is a must-attend event for anyone interested in the cannabis sector as well as active and curious consumers."

About CannaCon

CannaCon is a distinctive conference company dedicated to creating and strengthening lifelong partnerships within the emerging cannabis industry to showcase industry products, people, innovations, and technology. Leveraging its history, networks, and deep expertise in the cannabis space, the conference develops and hosts industry-leading events that cultivate business values through education and responsible community involvement in this specialized domain.

About CannabisNewsWire

