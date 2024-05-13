Investornewsbreaks Canada Nickel Company Inc. (TSX.V: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) Releases Report Indicating Metallurgical Success At Mann Northwest Property

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Canada Nickel (TSX.V: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) , a company that is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects, is reporting the recovery and concentrate quality results from the first set of metallurgical tests on samples from its Mann Northwest property.

According to the announcement, the first two metallurgical tests at Mann show strong recovery and concentrate quality with overall nickel recoveries of 58% and 59% as well as nickel and magnetite concentrate grades in line with expectations. The company noted that the results were achieved using the standard flowsheet developed for CNIKF's Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project. The company is in the process of completing the earn-in of an 80% interest in the Mann property, which is located 22 kilometers east of Crawford, 20 kilometers south of

Cochrane and 45 kilometers northeast of

Timmins; Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. owns the remaining 20% of the property.“We are very pleased by the first tests at Mann Northwest which achieved overall nickel recoveries of 58% and 59% and achieved expected nickel and iron concentrate grades,” said Canada Nickel CEO Mark Selby in the press release.“These initial results at Mann Northwest, along with our earlier success achieved at Reid using the standard flowsheet developed for Crawford, demonstrate the potential to leverage our development work at Crawford across the portfolio of targets throughout the Timmins Nickel District.”

About Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Canada Nickel is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high-growth electric vehicle and stainless-steel markets. Canada Nickel has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel(TM), NetZero Cobalt(TM) and NetZero Iron(TM),

and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net-zero carbon nickel, cobalt and iron

products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political-risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp.

prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

