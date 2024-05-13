NU-Q Honours Students With Media And Research Awards

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Northwestern University in Qatar ( NU-Q) recognised more than 150 student works, nine of which won research, journalism, and media accolades at the 11th Media and Research Awards.

Every year, students submit academic and creative projects produced both in and outside the classroom across nine categories. Submissions are presented to the wider community and reviewed by a panel of industry professionals.

“For the past 11 years, the Media and Research Awards have recognised immense distinction, and this year is no exception,” said Marwan M Kraidy, dean and CEO, NU-Q.

“The student submissions exemplify NU-Q's collective pursuit of academic and creative excellence in the media arts, sciences, and crafts.”

The 2024 edition received a record 150 submissions with two brand new categories: sound and interactive media and animation. These included creative writing, documentary, moving images, journalistic writing, narrative fiction, research, and more, addressing emerging social, cultural, and political issues.

Shortlisted projects were judged by industry experts from the Doha Film Institute, Euronews, Qatar Science and Technology Park, Qatar Music Academy, Georgetown University in Qatar, VCUarts Qatar, and several local and international media and communication organisations.

The judges joined the students and the wider community for an open networking session to discuss their projects and ways to support their work both academically and professionally.

Faras Ghani, Al Jazeera news editor and member of the jury, remarked: "What stood out for me was their thorough research and innovative storytelling. Each captured nuance and depth, applying sound journalistic principles and creative flair. It's inspiring to see the next generation of storytellers push the boundaries of traditional journalism and embrace new media platforms to engage audiences."

“The awards brings faculty, staff, and students together to celebrate the pinnacle of student achievement. This has become our hallmark to foster a culture of excellence and innovation in media and scholarship,” said João P Queiroga, 2024 Media and Research Awards Committee chair.

The 2024 Media and Research Awards is one of numerous platforms showcasing NU-Q students' creativity and scholarship.

The 2024 Media and Research Awards winners are: Creative Writing -“Memory in Tibet” by Randolph Liu; Documentary -“House of Memories” by al-Jazi al-Mazroei and Khalid al-Thani; Interactive Media & Animation -“Jumbo: Jewels of Realm” by Khalifa al-Kuwari; Journalistic Writing -“Acid Attacks: A Story of Survival” by Muhammad Wasay Mir and Laiba Mubashar; Journalistic Visual Storytelling - Mel Aquino: A McDonald's Toy Collector by Anudit Basnet, Khalid Aldisi, and Tasnim Bouziane; Narrative Fiction -“Umm Al Duwais” by Maryam al-Mohammed, Noora Marafih, Deema al-Ali, and Aisha al-Khanji; Research & Analysis -“Brokers in Migration from Ghana to Qatar” by Ishmael Bonsu Nyame; Sound -“Pour Connection” Art by Samip Khulal and Strategic Communication -“Remember, Refill, Reap-It!” by Sudesh Baniya, Samip Khulal, Anna Kurian, Sadick Mumin, Abenezer Bekele, and Tasnim Bouziane.

