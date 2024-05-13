Walgreens Partners With Dion's Chicago Dream To Enable A Healthier Community Through Its Foundation

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published by Walgreens Boots Alliance

DEERFIELD, Ill., May 13, 2024 /3BL/ - Today, Walgreens announces a new partnership with Dion's Chicago Dream to address social determinants of health for families in the Chicagoland area, who are struggling with access to healthy food.

Over the next year, the goal of the partnership is to provide over 275 households and about 1,000 Chicago residents with fresh produce every week for one year. In doing so, this collaboration will address food insecurity and improve health outcomes and create jobs.

Founded by visionary Dion Dawson, Dion's Chicago Dream aims to improve health outcomes & center health equity through its industry-leading approach to addressing food security at the intersection of last-mile delivery and logistics.

Alethia Jackson, Senior Vice President of ESG and Chief DEI Officer, Walgreens Boots Alliance said:“We understand that our work entails us taking a local approach to meet the specific needs of communities and that's where partnerships are invaluable. The Walgreens Foundation is dedicated to supporting the health and well-being of the communities Walgreens serves. The passion and commitment of the team at Dion's Chicago Dream is making a tangible impact in our hometown of Chicago at an important moment, and we are delighted to support their work.”

Dion Dawson, Founder of Dion's Dream Chicago said: "In these challenging times, our communities are grappling with the harsh reality of stretched budgets and limited access to nutritious food. This creates daunting barriers that are hard to overcome alone. At Dion's Chicago Dream, we've dedicated ourselves to enhancing both access and quality of food in a world-class manner, prioritizing the recipient experience-a commitment we share together deeply. Our partnership is a powerful step forward, allowing us to extend our reach to more neighborhoods and demonstrate the transformative potential of collaboration between the business and nonprofit sectors. Together, we are setting a standard for innovation and quality, showing what's possible when we unite for the common good."

The food will be provided through their Dream Vault and Dream Delivery program. This includes weekly deliveries or vault access to fresh produce for each household:



Dream Deliveries ensures quality and accessibility by delivering fresh produce directly to Chicagoland residents' doorsteps. With a focus on environmental consciousness, the services minimize waste by providing pre-measured packages of fruits and vegetables to families facing food insecurity. Their delivery services supply underserved families with a 5-day supply of healthy options, effectively transitioning households from food insecure to food secure. Dream Vault explores expanded scale in combating food insecurity through advanced logistics and destination solutions. This networked locker system allows customers to access a weekly Dream Delivery box filled with five days' worth of pre-measured fruits and vegetables using a unique electronic code.

