Northern Trust Guernsey Makes E-Bikes Available To Their Team

Last month on Earth Day, Pete Bowker and Daniel Usher trialed brand new e-bikes that the Northern Trust Guernsey team now have readily available for all their team.

The e-bikes are a sustainable and alternative solution for staff intraday local commutes, these e-bikes allow traffic-beating routes to meetings and can avail of the abundant parking solutions across the island.

“So pleased to have secured the two e-bikes for the Guernsey office. On such a small island, with most meetings held just a ten-minute cycle away, it makes sense to replace the car and taxi journeys we had relied on with these easy-to-use alternatives. Uptake and engagement from the whole team has been positive and I expect this to increase as the weather improves!” Pete Bowker.