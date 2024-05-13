'Narendra Modi Rises Above Political Interests': MP Milind Deora Recalls First Meeting With PM (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Milind Deora, a well-known political figure and the son of former senior Congress leader late Murli Deora, looked back about the remarkable personal rapport shared between his father and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Reflecting on his initial encounter with Modi during the latter's tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, Deora expressed his surprise at the depth of personal connection and grassroots awareness displayed by PM Modi.

Their first meeting took place at the funeral of late Pramod Mahajan, where PM Modi, seated in front of Deora on the stage, greeted him warmly.

"Narendra Modi ji was seated just in front of me, and I greeted him. He turned back and asked, 'Milind bhai, how are you?' I was surprised because I was very new to politics and was just 27 years old; very few recognised me. He has his ear to the ground and knows everyone," Deora recounted stressing Modi's ability to transcend party lines and show respect to all individuals.

Deora highlighted an instance of PM Modi's non-partisan approach during the Howdy Modi event in Houston, where Modi acknowledged the contributions of late Murli Deora in fostering Indo-US relations.

PM Modi's tweet expressing, 'My friend Murli Deora would be really happy today,' deeply touched Deora's family and party workers, filling them with pride.