Karnataka: 3 Missing Children Found Dead In Sewage Treatment Plant In Vijayapura, Families Allege Negligence

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) aThree children, Anushka, Vijay, and Mihir, who vanished while playing in Gachinakatti Colony of Karnataka's Vijayapura city, have been discovered dead in a sewage treatment plant. Their disappearance yesterday afternoon left parents deeply distressed.
The grim discovery was made after the movement of the children was captured on some CCTV cameras. Concerned locals alerted the authorities, prompting the staff of APMC station to initiate a search. A case has been registered at the Vijayapura APMC station in connection with the incident.
Jesna missing case: Thiruvananthapuram court orders further investigation
According to reports, the children met a brutal fate after falling into the sewage treatment plant. Family members are outraged, blaming the lack of proper security measures for the tragic incident. Their anger boiled over into clashes with the police, as they demanded justice for the death of their loved ones.
The Vijayapura Corporation officials have come under intense scrutiny and criticism for their alleged negligence in ensuring the safety of the area surrounding the sewage treatment plant. This has sparked protests in the vicinity of the processing plant, with the uproar growing stronger as family members were denied the opportunity to retrieve the bodies of the deceased children.
MENAFN13052024007385015968ID1108207064
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.