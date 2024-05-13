Kerala: Woman Doctor Verbally Abused, Slapped At Kollam Hospital

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kollam: A female doctor, Dr. Jhansi James, working at the Kollam Chavara Social Health Centre, was physically assaulted by a woman accompanying a patient. According to the complaint, the assailant slapped Dr. James forcefully, causing her earring to fall off.

The complaint further alleges that the woman spoke rudely, using obscenities multiple times, and then the female doctor was slapped.

The incident occurred on Sunday night, May 12. Dr. Jhansi James claimed that the altercation began when the doctor failed to examine the pill the patient had previously taken. Although the police arrived at the hospital that night, they did not file a case. Dr. James subsequently filed a complaint with the Chavara police regarding the incident.

(Further details awaited...)

