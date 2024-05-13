               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Cannes 2024: 7 Indian Influencers Ready To Dazzle At The Red Carpet


5/13/2024 2:01:20 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Explore the vibrant representation of Indian talent and culture at the esteemed Cannes Film Festival's 77th edition, where notable influencers from India will shine on the global stage


Explore the vibrant representation of Indian talent at the esteemed Cannes Film Festival's 77th edition, where notable influencers from India will shine. Here's the full list


Karishma Gangwal is gearing up for her 77th Cannes Film Festival debut. According to speculations, famous stylist Ayesha Nigam would style her outfit


Aastha Shah will make her Cannes debut this year. From battling vitiligo to winning the digital content market, she's breaking preconceptions


Ankush Bahuguna is the first Indian male beauty influencer poised to hit the Cannes red carpet in 2024


Sharan Hegde, a top name on GQ's list, is set to debut at Cannes. His invite as the first South Asian finance influencer is a breakthrough


Viraj Gehlani, a YouTuber turned actor and filmmaker most known for his fascinating cameo in Jawan, is also scheduled to perform at Cannes 2024


Sanjyot Kheer, the second Indian chef to participate in Cannes, will walk the star-studded red carpet


Niharika NM is preparing to hit the world stage for the third time at Cannes 2024

