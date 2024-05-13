ICMR Reveals Why You Should Avoid Non-Stick Cookware, Suggests Safe And Alternatives Utensils

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has cautioned that overheating in cracked and scratched teflon-coated nonstick pans can emit large volumes of poisonous fumes and dangerous chemicals into meals, potentially causing lung ailments and cancer. It has advised the usage of mudpots.



Is it time to say goodbye to ten-year-old pans and nonstick cookware from your kitchen? The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India's leading health agency, has advised against its inappropriate use in the newly issued "Dietary Guidelines for Indians".

The ICMR has instead advised consumers to adopt eco-friendly cookware, such as clay pots and coating-free granite stone utensils, because new research has raised major concerns about the possible health dangers linked with non-stick utensils, including hormone imbalances and cancer.

In its report, the Hyderabad-based National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), which is part of the ICMR, highlighted the dangers of these kitchen staples, which have long been used for their convenience and ease of cleaning, while taking into account new scientific findings and changing Indian food habits.

Why you should avoid non-stick cookware?

Nonstick cooking is not new in Indian families. The market has risen dramatically over the years as a result of changing lifestyles and increased disposable money.

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), sometimes known as Teflon, is a synthetic compound that contains carbon and fluorine atoms. It was invented in the 1930s and provides a nonreactive, nonstick, and nearly frictionless surface for utensils. While nonstick cookware is easy to cook and clean, and requires minimal oil, its safety has been under scrutiny over the last decade.

Previously, there were worries regarding the possible leakage of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) during manufacture. The chemical, which was finally phased out of the cookware industry in 2013, was connected to various health risks, including some cancers, thyroid difficulties, and birth abnormalities

Is it safe to use?

It's safe to use. But there's a catch, or scratch. Teflon cookware with even minor scratches or chips can emit large levels of hazardous fumes and dangerous compounds into food when cooked at temperatures above 170 degrees Celsius, according to the ICMR.

These toxic vapours can irritate the lungs and induce flu-like symptoms known as polymer fume fever. The ICMR has also advised avoiding keeping acidic and hot food in aluminium and iron containers, with the exception of brass and copper pots.

While nonstick pans are convenient for cooking and cleaning, it is becoming increasingly important to convert to safer solutions that make your kitchen more environmentally friendly.

Check out the alternatives

The medical community has endorsed mud pots as one of the "safest" cookware. Cooking in them not only saves oil, but it also preserves the nutritional balance of food owing to balanced heat distribution.

The ICMR also approved granite stone kitchenware, provided they were devoid of chemical coatings including PFOA, perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS), and PTFE. Granite utensils are energy efficient because they hold heat even after the source is switched off. It suggested using granite utensils on medium to high heat to keep the nonstick coating from wearing off.

Food cooked in food-grade stainless steel is also a safe option as the utensils do not leach, are durable, easy to clean, and are a hygienic choice, as per ICMR. Ceramic cookware is also safe if they are cleaned and well-maintained.