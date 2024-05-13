Janhvi Kapoor Turns Fashion Designer; Actress Creates Her Own Outfit For 'Mr And Mrs Mahi' Movie Promotion

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Janhvi Kapoor recently drew attention at a promotional event as she prepares for the debut of her next film

'Mr and Mrs Mahi,' which

follows two years of intense training and overcoming obstacles such as a shoulder dislocation.



Wearing a dramatic crimson dress with season ball motifs on the back, she demonstrated her flair for originality while

also

displaying her numerous abilities outside of acting. Most people are unaware that Janhvi Kapoor

created

this brilliant concept herself!



Her new film is all about love, especially love for cricket-and as she put it in a recent post,“Miliye Mr aur Mrs Mahi se, inke liye life is cricket aur cricket is life.” Janhvi made sure that fans anticipated her impending release and made it a must-see in cinemas!



Not only that, but Janhvi was seen yesterday sporting a purple top and a black-and-white skirt with the number 6. When asked by a paparazzi, she said,“Iss Mahi ka jersey number 6 hai!”



As she continues to create all of her next clothes for film promotions, we can't wait to see what new inventions she'll come up with!

In addition to Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, Janhvi is working on Ulajh, Devara, Karna, RC16, Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari, and more undisclosed projects!

