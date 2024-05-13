Bengaluru Woman Falls Victim To Scratch Card Scam, Losing Rs 18 Lakh! Here’S How To Stay Aware

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a troubling turn of events, Sanjana, a 45-year-old Bengaluru resident, fell prey to a sophisticated scam, losing a substantial Rs 18 lakh to fraudsters employing deceitful scratch cards. The unfortunate saga commenced when Sanjana, going about her routine, received an envelope supposedly dispatched by an online retail platform on January 28, 2024. Inside lay a seemingly innocuous scratch card, accompanied by what appeared to be straightforward instructions.

Believing it was necessary for verification purposes, Sanjana reluctantly shared photographs of the letter, scratch card, envelope, and her ID card, following the deceptive instructions provided by the scammers. However, little did she know, this act of compliance would soon lead to despair as her initial excitement over winning a notable prize of Rs 15.51 lakh from the scratch card turned into bitter disappointment, reported DH.

Through Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS), Sanjana obediently transferred a total of Rs 18,40,168 to the fraudsters over subsequent months. They deceitfully asserted that a 30% tax was required to claim her winnings, preying on her vulnerability and citing the illegality of lotteries in Karnataka.

However, as fate would have it, the fraudsters vanished into thin air, leaving Sanjana grappling with the grim reality of her substantial loss. With no recourse left, she promptly reported the incident to cybercrime authorities, who swiftly registered a case under both the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code.

What is Scratch Card Fraud?

Scratch card fraud involves tricking individuals into believing they have won a prize through fake or misleading scratch cards. Scammers employ various tactics to perpetrate these scams:

- They falsely claim winnings on fake scratch cards and demand payment of fees to claim the prize. Sometimes, they may also request personal information, which is never required for legitimate prizes.

- Scammers may send fake scratch cards via email, insisting that the recipient must pay an upfront amount as processing fees and taxes to receive the prize. However, sending money in such cases only leads to financial loss.

How to Avoid Falling Victim to Fraud?

To steer clear of becoming a victim of scratch card fraud, consider the following precautions:

- If you receive an unexpected scratch card via email or other means, exercise caution as it could be a scam.

- Legitimate lotteries and promotional offers do not require any payment to claim rewards. Be wary of any payment requests.

- If uncertain about the legitimacy of a scratch card, contact the sponsoring company directly to inquire. Legitimate companies will offer clear instructions on claiming prizes.

- Refrain from disclosing personal information like bank account details or proof of identity to claim a scratch card prize.

- In case you unknowingly fall victim to a scratch card scam, report the incident to the Cybercrime Police immediately for swift action.