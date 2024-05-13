Kartik Aaryan To Play Superhero? Actor Shares Exciting Post On Instagram; Check THIS

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kartik Aaryan has carved out a name for himself in Bollywood, being
known for his dashing attitude and killer smile, which have won the hearts of millions. He is not only a fantastic performer,
but also has a large social media following.
The actor recently published an Instagram video that piqued the interest of fans and netizens.
Along with the video, Kartik Aaryan said in the caption,
"Loading".
The short trailer piqued
everyone's
interest, and many flocked to the comments section to predict whether it was his impending superhero feature. One user wrote, "Brahmāstra 2??? Krrish 4?? Shaktimaan??". Another user wrote,
"I feel Goosebumps!!!!".
"You're
looking Hot in this one",
wrote the third user.
Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan will star in the next film
Chandu
Champion.
The film tells the life of a sportsman named Murlikant Petkar.
This
is Kartik
Aaryan's
first collaboration with director Kabir Khan. The film is co-produced by Sajid
Nadiadwala's
company, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.
The plot of this film will be based on the life of Murlikant Petkar.
For those unfamiliar, Petkar is a gold medalist who proudly represented his country at the 1970 Commonwealth Games and the 1972 Paralympics in Germany.
Kabir
Khan's
film Chandu Champion will
be released
in theatres on June 14, 2024.
Kartik Aaryan's other films are Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Chandu Champion. Anees Bazmee will direct the film, which stars Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit. This
year's
Diwali will mark the
film's
theatrical release.
Kartik Aaryan last appeared in Satyaprem Ki
Katha,
with Kiara Advani. The film, directed by Sameer Sanjay Vidwans, was a
box-office
success.
Satyaprem Ki Katha also starred Arjun Aneja, Shikha Talsania, Anuradha Patel, and Maira Doshi, among others.
