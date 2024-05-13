Former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi Passes Away

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi passed away at the age of 72 on Monday.

Sushil Kumar Modi declared in April of this year that he was suffering from cancer and will not run for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections owing to his bad health.

The former Rajya Sabha MP's mortal remains will be taken to his house in Patna's Rajendra Nagar neighbourhood tomorrow (May 14), and last rituals will be held later that day.

Several BJP leaders, including the incumbent Bihar deputy chief ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, expressed grief and extended their condolences to Sushil Kumar Modi's bereaved family.

The BJP selected Modi, 72, as a star campaigner for the state and a member of its electoral manifesto committee. "I've been battling cancer for the past six months. Now I believe the moment has arrived to notify others about it. I won't be able to do anything for the Lok Sabha elections," he wrote on X.

"I explained everything to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I will always be grateful and dedicated to the country, Bihar, and the party," he added.

Sushil Modi was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2020, and retired earlier this year.