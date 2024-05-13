Dumper Truck Mows Down Man In Delhi, Errant Driver Taken Into Custody

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) A 36-year-old man was killed after being hit by a dumper truck in north Delhi, the police said on Monday, adding that the errant driver has been nabbed.

“Information was received at the Sadar Bazar police station regarding a fatal accident on Monday. On reaching the spot, it was found that a dumper truck hit one person named Rahul (36), a resident of Karol Bagh, who died on the spot.

“On inquiry, it was found that the deceased was walking towards his house when the dumper truck hit him. A large crowd had gathered at the spot, raising apprehensions that they might burn down the truck. The crowd also beat up the driver and refused to hand him over to the police,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), M.K. Meena.

Additional police force was called to the spot to bring the situation under control.

“As they became aggressive, minimal force was used to disperse the crowd. After that, the offending vehicle and the driver -- Jitender Ahirawaran -- were taken to the police station," the DCP said.

“Ahirawaran has been placed under arrest,” he added.