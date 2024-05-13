Four Of Rajasthan Family Swept Away During Picnic On Gujarat Beach, Bodies Recovered

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, May 13 (IANS) Four members of a Rajasthan family, including two who had come to Gujarat on holiday, drowned in the Arabian Sea, off Navsari, on Sunday and their bodies were recovered on Monday, officials said.

Seven people were found drowning in the sea, out of which three were rescued by local police and the Coast Guard, officials said.

According to information, Gopal Rajput, 40, a resident of Rajasthan's Bhilwara, was running a shop in Navsari district. His elder son Yuvraj, 20, lived with his grandmother and uncle back home in Bhilwara while his younger son Deshraj, 18, lived with him.

Yuvraj had recently appeared for his Class 12 examination and then came to Gujarat, accompanied by other family members including cousin Durga, 17, to spend the holidays with his father.

On Sunday, Rajput, along with wife Sushila, 35, both sons and niece went on a picnic at Dandi Beach in Navsari. His wife, sons and niece, along with three others, were swept away by the high tide in the afternoon. While the Coast Guard rescued three people, his wife, both sons, and niece were drowned.

Tarachand Mewada, of Asind (Bhilwara), said: "We had received information from Navsari police at 6 p.m. on Sunday that four people had gone missing after going into the sea. They are residents of Lachhuda and Dudhiya. Their bodies were not found till Sunday night. The rescue operation was started early on Monday morning and the bodies of all four were recovered by the forenoon."