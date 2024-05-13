'I Have Many Memories Here', Kanhaiya Kumar Casts His Vote In Begusarai

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna May 13 (IANS) Congress candidate from North-East Delhi and former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar cast his vote at his native village in Bihar's Begusarai district on Monday.

Kanhaiya Kumar went to polling booth No. 228 located in his native village Bihat Maksudpur and exercised his franchise.

“If you believe in democracy, casting vote is your first responsibility as a voter. For me, this place has both emotional and political values. I spent my childhood here. I studied at the local school. I have many memories here,” Kumar said after casting his vote.

Kumar had joined the CPI before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and unsuccessfully contested the polls from Begusarai against BJP's Giriraj Singh.

Under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, he joined the Congress in 2021. There were talks that the party may stake a claim for the Begusarai seat for Kumar this time, but it went to the CPI as per the seat-sharing formula of the INDIA bloc.

Now, Kumar is contesting against BJP's Manoj Tiwari from North-East Delhi.