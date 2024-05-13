On Eve Of Nomination Filing, PM Modi's Roadshow Gets Bigger Than Before In Varanasi

(MENAFN- IANS) Varanasi (UP), May 13 (IANS) The flower shower, once it began, did not stop. A million lights twinkled in the air and their reflection danced on the Ganga River, creating a mesmerising look.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi could not have got any bigger or better than this.

The Prime Minister began the roadshow by garlanding the statue of Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) gate intersection.

He was accompanied by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, before state BJP President Bhupendra Chaudhary joined in later.

The roadshow began amid the beating of drums, blowing of conch shells, and chanting of mantras, lending to the occasion a festive mood in the middle of the Lok Sabha election campaign.

Late Ustad Bismillah Khan's family played 'shehnai' for the Prime Minister while school girls dressed as 'Bharat Mata' were seen standing along the route. Youths dressed as Lord Shiva also stood along the route while the crowd chanted 'Har Har Mahadev'.

The scenario resembled a carnival more than a roadshow.

The crowds brimmed over as the 5-km roadshow wound its way through the streets packed with PM Modi's supporters, who wore T-shirts 'Har Dil Mein Modi' and 'Hamar Kashi, Hamar Modi' written on them prominently.

Houses and shops along the route were illuminated with fairy lights, as the party workers poured in from the neighbouring districts and from all sections of the society to cheer the Prime Minister and be part of the occasion.

People also held aloft lotus torches and waved them as the convoy passed by. People could also be seen hanging out from the balconies and rooftops to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister.

The roadshow concluded at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, where the Prime Minister offered prayers.

The district administration had put in place tight security arrangements for the roadshow.

At 11.40 a.m. on Tuesday, the Prime Minister will file his nomination papers from Varanasi after visiting the Kaal Bhairav temple here.