(MENAFN- Baystreet) Aramark Setting its Next Competition in Toronto

Redwire Gains on NewsLegend Biotech Vaults on QuarterliesWorkers At Amazon Warehouse In Quebec Form UnionData Center Infrastructure Management Market on Track for Rapid Growth Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Monday, May 13, 2024

Jasper Hikes on Cell Development

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) shares sprang Monday, as the Redwood City, Calif.-based company, a clinical stage biotechnology concern focused on development of briquilimab, a novel antibody therapy targeting c-Kit (CD117) to address mast cell driven diseases such as chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and chronic inducible urticaria (CIndU), today announced the expansion of its mast cell development portfolio with a Phase 1b/2a study evaluating briquilimab in asthma patients that is expected to begin enrolling in the fourth quarter of 2024.

“Mast cells are critical drivers of the inflammatory response in asthma,” said Wendy Pang, M.D., Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Research and Translational Medicine.“These cells are located in multiple compartments in the lungs and, when triggered, release potent mediators such as histamine, cytokines, tryptase and others that contribute to the asthmatic response. At the recent American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (AAAAI) annual meeting in February we presented preclinical data generated in our c-Kit MouseTM demonstrating that briquilimab led to the depletion of mast cells in the airways and prevented an allergen-induced asthmatic response. We look forward to reviewing these preclinical data at our KOL webinar next week and at upcoming conferences.”

The Company will host a KOL webinar on the potential of briquilimab in asthma next Monday. Its shares kicked off Monday up 64 cents, or 3%, to $21.97.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks